The Pros & Cons of Retiring in Utah

Utah’s financial outlook for retirement is under closer scrutiny, and the results are a mix of strengths and challenges for residents planning their futures.

MOST PREPARED

According to the latest Retirement Readiness Index from Western & Southern Financial Group, retirement preparedness varies widely across the country, depending on factors such as savings, income, homeownership, and the cost of living. States in the Northeast, including New Jersey and Connecticut, rank among the most prepared thanks to higher incomes and larger retirement accounts.

LOW RETIREMENT SAVINGS

Utah, however, falls on the other end of one key category: savings. Data tied to the same research shows that Utah residents have some of the lowest average retirement savings in the country, with 401(k) balances around $315,000, placing them near the bottom nationally. That gap highlights a major challenge for Utahns, especially as the cost of living continues to rise and people are living longer.

EXPECTATIONS ARE SHIFTING

At the same time, Utah isn’t without advantages. The state’s relatively strong economy, high homeownership rates, and younger population can help offset some of those concerns. But like much of the country, retirement expectations are shifting. Americans today say they would like to retire around age 64, but realistically expect to work closer to age 70.

UTAH'S HOUSING COST

From a Southern Utah perspective, this hits close to home. Communities like St. George have become popular retirement destinations thanks to warm weather and quality of life, but that growth also brings higher housing costs and added financial pressure for those on fixed incomes.

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The takeaway is clear: while Utah offers a great place to retire, the financial side of the equation still requires careful planning. Whether it’s increasing savings, reducing debt, or working a few extra years, Utahns, especially in fast-growing areas, may need to be more proactive than ever to make retirement truly secure.