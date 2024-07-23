The summer heat has unfortunately claimed another victim in Southern Utah with authorities reporting the death of a 56-year-old woman near Quail Creek State Park.

Officer Thornton, the Public Information/Community Policing Officer for the Hurricane City Police Department, released a statement summarizing the facts of the case.

Thornton said, “On July 21, 2024, Officers responded to a report of a 56-year-old female hiker who in distress due to not having enough water and the temperature being 106 degrees Fahrenheit. She was located on the trail, near the Quail Creek State Park, unresponsive and life saving measures were conducted. Unfortunately, those efforts were not enough to save her.”

Officer Thornton continued by stating the HCPD would not release the identity of the victim out of respect for the family as well as the ongoing investigation.

This is not the first casualty from the sweltering heat of the summer as a family from Ogden also suffered losses from high temperatures. Here is what we wrote regarding that incident earlier this month.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 07/16/24

More Details Revealed About Snow Canyon Death

A GoFundMe page has reportedly identified the three people involved in a hiking accident at Snow Canyon State Park on July 13.

The woman who was declared dead at the scene was Belyruth Ordóñez, 30, who was hiking with her parents Dario and Humbelina Ordóñez.

The two parents were also found at the scene and were transported to St. George Regional Hospital. They are currently in the ICU as medical personnel placed them under a medically induced coma.