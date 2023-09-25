Utah's known for its beautiful scenery, world-class ski slopes, five National Parks and conservative values.

But Utah has also had some pretty bad guys over the years. Here are five of the worst:

Gary Ridgway -- Also known as the "Green River Killer," Ridgway actually makes the list as one of the top killers in United States history. He didn't do his killing in Utah, but did grow up in the Beehive State. Ridgway was convicted on 49 counts of murder, but it is believed he killed at least twice that many between 1982 and 1998 (mostly teenage girls in Washington and Oregon). He is still alive (74-years old) and is serving a life sentence in Washington. Gary Gilmore -- He killed two store clerks on consecutive nights in Utah County in 1976, "execution style." Both men were students at BYU and left behind wives and infant children. They were shot in the back of the head. Gilmore himself was executed by firing squad on Jan. 17, 1977. Ted Bundy -- This monster started killing in Oregon in the mid-1970s, but soon branched out all over the West, including in Idaho and Utah. No number has been agreed upon, but Bundy is believed to have killed at least 30 people (mostly young women). He was executed by electric chair in 1989 in Florida. Sulejman Talovic -- Not a cereal killer, but a mass shooter, Talovic opened fire at Trolley Square mall in Salt Lake City, murdering five and injuring four more. His deadly shooting spree was cut short by police officers after terrorizing the indoor/outdoor mall for only about six minutes. Arthur Gary Bishop -- The former Eagle Scout and LDS Church missionary (Philippines), Bishop killed five young boys (ages 4-13) over a four-year period (1979-1983). He also molested at least two dozen boys and had hundreds of pornographic photos of young boys at his home. He was executed in 1988 by lethal injection at the Utah State prison.

attachment-220px-Gary_Ridgway_Mugshot_11302001 loading...

attachment-Gary_Gilmore_mugshot loading...

Florida Photographic Collection State Archives of Florida loading...

attachment-Arthur_Gary_Bishop loading...