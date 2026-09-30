Here’s What (And Who) To Watch For at the Bank of Utah Championship

Who to Watch at the 2026 Bank of Utah Championship

For the third straight year, some of the best golfers in the world are descending on Southern Utah, as the Bank of Utah Championship tees off Thursday at Black Desert Resort in Ivins.

Experience Black Desert Resort: A Unique Golfing Destination

It’s remarkable how quickly Black Desert has gone from a brand-new golf course to one of Southern Utah’s biggest sporting stages.

A Testament to Great Design: Tom Weiskopf’s Legacy

Designed by World Golf Hall of Famer Tom Weiskopf and architect Phil Smith, the course was Weiskopf’s final design. The front nine opened in November 2022 and the back nine followed in May 2023. Carved through ancient black lava fields and surrounded by Southern Utah’s red cliffs, the course provides one of the PGA Tour’s most distinctive settings.

Courtesy: Black Desert Resort Courtesy: Black Desert Resort

PGA Tour Returns to Utah: Highlights from Past Championships



In 2024, Black Desert hosted the inaugural Black Desert Championship, marking the PGA Tour’s first return to Utah since 1963. Matt McCarty won that first tournament at 23-under par. Bank of Utah became title sponsor in 2025, and Michael Brennan followed with a four-shot victory at 22-under. Black Desert also added the LPGA Tour in 2025, with Haeran Ryu winning its inaugural event.

Star Players to Watch: Key Competitors at This Year’s Championship

Now comes year three, and plenty of players are worth following. Tony Finau may draw the biggest Utah galleries. The Salt Lake City native is making his first appearance in the tournament and enters the week No. 100 in the FedExCup standings, making every point important.

Michael Brennan returns as defending champion and the highest-ranked player in the field. Since winning at Black Desert last fall, Brennan has continued his rise, including another PGA Tour victory at the Wyndham Championship this summer.

Then there’s Jackson Koivun. The 21-year-old arrives immediately after playing in the Presidents Cup, where he was the only player on either team who did not record a loss. He’ll be paired with Brennan and rising star Ben James for the opening rounds.

Other recognizable names include Max Homa, Maverick McNealy, Billy Horschel, Lucas Glover and Nick Taylor, while 2024 Black Desert champion Matt McCarty returns with an impressive track record on this course.

Local Heroes and Rising Stars: A Strong Utah Contingent

There’s also a strong local contingent. BYU golfer Kihei Akina, St. George native Boston Bracken, two-time Utah State Amateur champion Bowen Mauss, Utah native Zac Blair and BYU alumnus Tyson Shelley are among the Utah-connected players in the field.

What to Expect: Tournament Details and Prizes

The tournament runs Oct. 1-4, with 120 players competing for a $6 million purse, $1.08 million to the winner and 500 FedExCup points.

Black Desert's Impact: The Evolution of Golf in Southern Utah

In only three years, Black Desert has gone from a spectacular new Southern Utah golf course to the home of Utah’s official PGA Tour stop—and this week gives the rest of the golf world another chance to see what’s happening in Ivins.