Lionsback Resort in Moab Offers a Regal Experience

Lionsback Resort in Moab Offers One of Utah’s Most Spectacular Luxury Getaways

Southern Utah residents don't have to travel far to experience one of the state's most impressive luxury resorts. In fact, getting there is half the fun.

Breathtaking Drive to Moab

The drive from St. George to Moab takes travelers through some of Utah's most spectacular scenery, passing through central Utah before heading toward the towering red-rock formations of southeastern Utah. Whether it's a weekend getaway or a longer vacation, the journey reminds you just how beautiful our state really is.

Introducing Lionsback Resort

Waiting at the end of that drive is Lionsback Resort, a luxury retreat that combines world-class accommodations with some of the best outdoor recreation in the country. Located just two miles from downtown Moab, Lionsback sits on 175 acres at the entrance to the 9,000-acre Sand Flats Recreation Area, home to the legendary Slickrock Mountain Bike Trail.

Luxury Accommodations Amid Nature

The resort's development includes 188 casitas, designed with expansive windows, private outdoor spaces and spectacular views of the surrounding red-rock formations and La Sal Mountains. About 70% of the property is being preserved as open desert.

Exquisite Casitas and Top-notch Amenities

But what really separates Lionsback from a typical hotel is its emphasis on luxury and adventure. The spacious two- and three-bedroom casitas feature designer interiors, upscale kitchens, spa-inspired bathrooms and private patios with hot tubs.

Photo Courtesy: Lionsback Resort Photo Courtesy: Lionsback Resort

Guests also have access to a resort swimming pool, hot tub, cold plunge, outdoor fire pit and concierge services. Additional offerings include private yoga sessions, in-home massages, grocery pre-stocking and even private chef experiences. These amenities make Lionsback one of Utah's most appealing luxury destinations, especially for travelers who enjoy outdoor adventure but don't want to sacrifice comfort.

Adventure Awaits: Outdoor Activities at Lionsback

Through a partnership with Moab Adventure Center, guests can also arrange customized activities before arriving. Those adventures range from mountain biking and hiking to Colorado River rafting, guided canyoneering, Hummer tours and scenic flights over Canyonlands National Park. And some of Moab's best-known trails are practically outside the front door, including access to the Hell's Revenge off-road route.

Why Fall Is the Perfect Time to Visit

October brings some of Moab's best weather, with daytime temperatures often reaching the low 70s instead of the triple-digit heat common during summer. Arches National Park is also easier to visit this year because timed-entry reservations are not required in 2026, although visitors should still anticipate occasional congestion. Canyonlands National Park and Dead Horse Point State Park are also within easy driving distance.

Stargazing in Moab: A Nighttime Wonder

And after the sun goes down, the adventure doesn't necessarily end. Moab's surrounding national parks and Dead Horse Point are internationally recognized for their exceptionally dark skies, making stargazing another memorable experience.

Uncover Utah's Hidden Gems: Experience Moab

Southern Utah residents accustomed to our own spectacular scenery around Zion, Snow Canyon, and Bryce Canyon will find Moab both familiar and entirely different. Lionsback Resort makes that experience even more appealing, combining Utah's extraordinary landscape with high-end accommodations, personalized service and outdoor adventures just steps away.

Photo Courtesy: Lionsback Resort Photo Courtesy: Lionsback Resort

Sometimes the best vacation doesn't require leaving Utah. It just requires exploring another incredible corner of it.