Utah Tech Wins Grant, Secures $1 Million for Rare Disease Research

Utah Tech Lands First NIH Research Grant, Bringing $1 Million to Rare Disease Research

Utah Tech University has reached a major research milestone, receiving its first grant from the National Institutes of Health — a federal award worth just over $1 million.

Dr. Hung-Yu Shih: Pioneering Research in Rare Diseases

The $1,010,605 grant will support research led by Dr. Hung-Yu Shih, an assistant professor of biology, focused on 4H leukodystrophy, a rare childhood neurological disorder that affects brain development, myelin formation, dental development and hormone production. No effective treatment currently exists for the disorder.

“Receiving National Institutes of Health funding of this caliber affirms the quality of work being conducted by Utah Tech University faculty.”

-Utah Tech President Shane B. Smeed

He added that the award shows students are participating in “nationally competitive research” while receiving the hands-on education central to the university’s polytechnic mission.

"The Impact of 4H Leukodystrophy: A Closer Look"

The research will use zebrafish to study how deficiencies in several POLR3 genes contribute to the disease. The project will combine genetics, CRISPR genome editing, functional genomics, bioinformatics and small-molecule screening to identify compounds that could potentially lead to future treatments. The grant means more than just another research project on campus.

“One of the most exciting aspects of this award is the opportunity it creates for our students to conduct meaningful, hands-on research,”

-Dr. Hung-Yu Shih

Photo By: Utah Tech University Photo By: Utah Tech University

Hands-On Research: Opportunities for Students

Undergraduate and graduate students will work directly with faculty mentors while gaining experience in genome editing, molecular biology, bioinformatics, data analysis and scientific communication — skills that can translate directly into careers in biotechnology, healthcare and research.

Building Skills for the Future: Research Experience at Utah Tech

Utah Commissioner of Higher Education Geoff Landward called the grant “a major accomplishment” for Utah Tech and the state’s higher education system, saying it gives students valuable research experience while also supporting Southern Utah’s growing workforce.

Navigating the Competitive NIH R01 Process

The award is especially notable because it went through the NIH’s highly competitive R01 process and was ultimately funded as an RF1, an R01-equivalent grant providing multiple years of funding up front.

Local Science and Innovation: A Growing Presence in Southern Utah

Dr. Donald Plumlee, dean of Utah Tech’s College of Science, Engineering and Technology, noted that grants at this level are more commonly associated with major research universities and academic medical centers.

Photo By: Utah Tech University Photo By: Utah Tech University

The grant is another sign that high-level scientific research is increasingly happening closer to home in Southern Utah. And Utah Tech students know it means they will not simply study science in a classroom — they will help create it.