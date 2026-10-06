Dixie National Forest Plans Prescribed Burn Near Mammoth Cave Following Devastating Wildfire Season

After a summer of record-breaking wildfires and destructive flooding across Utah, the Dixie National Forest is preparing to intentionally burn about 230 acres near Mammoth Cave in Iron County.

But this time, the flames are part of the plan.

Planned Prescribed Burns: Dates and Locations

Forest officials say prescribed burning operations will begin Wednesday, Oct. 7, at 9 a.m. and continue through Thursday, Oct. 8. Firefighters will conduct mop-up operations Friday and Saturday, Oct. 9-10. The project is located on the Cedar City Ranger District, near Mammoth Cave in the mountains east of Cedar City.

Visible Smoke Ahead: What Residents Need to Know

Residents and motorists should expect visible smoke from Mammoth Creek Highway, state Routes 148 and 143, U.S. Highway 89 and Scenic Byway 12.

The Impact of Utah’s Record-Breaking Wildfire Season

The controlled burn follows Utah's worst wildfire season on record in 2026, with more than 840 wildfires scorching over one million acres statewide.

Wildfire Aftermath: Flooding Risks in Southern Utah

Southern Utah has seen firsthand how devastating wildfires can be. The Forsyth Fire near Pine Valley burned more than 15,000 acres in 2025, destroying homes and threatening entire communities. And the danger doesn't necessarily end when the flames are extinguished.

Why Prescribed Burns Matter

Heavy summer storms this year brought destructive flooding and debris flows to portions of Utah, including areas already damaged by wildfires. When vegetation is destroyed, rainwater can rush across burned hillsides instead of soaking into the ground, carrying mud, rocks and debris into communities below. That's one reason forest managers use prescribed burns.

Unlike uncontrolled wildfires, prescribed fires are conducted under carefully monitored conditions to reduce accumulated vegetation, dead branches and other combustible materials that can fuel larger, more destructive fires. Removing those fuels can help reduce wildfire intensity and protect nearby communities, although prescribed burns do not eliminate wildfire or flooding risks.

A Strategic Approach to Future Wildfire Prevention

If you're visiting around Cedar Breaks, Brian Head, Mammoth Creek and nearby mountain communities, seeing smoke this week shouldn't automatically be cause for alarm. However, motorists should remain alert for reduced visibility, and anyone with respiratory sensitivities may want to limit exposure if smoke settles into nearby areas.