Hurricane Credit Union Robbed, Suspect In Custody

QUICK ARREST OF BANK ROBBERY SUSPECT IN HURRICANE

The Hurricane community experienced a tense morning on Wednesday after a local financial institution was targeted in a daring heist. Hurricane Police tell KDXU News that officers responded to a panic alarm at the Mountain America Credit Union, located at 1155 West State Street, at approximately 11:07 a.m.

The investigation revealed that a male suspect entered the credit union and threatened a bank teller, claiming he was armed with a firearm. After the teller complied and provided a bag of cash, the suspect fled the scene in a silver Dodge Caravan.

The situation briefly impacted local families as authorities took immediate safety precautions. Hurricane Elementary School, Valley Academy, and Hurricane Middle School were all temporarily placed in a "secure status" while the search for the suspect was underway.

Fortunately, the resolution was swift. Hurricane City Police located the suspect's vehicle at a nearby residence and established a perimeter. In a surprising turn of events, while officers were securing the area, the suspect exited the home to smoke a cigarette. He followed verbal commands from officers and was taken into custody without incident.

Police confirmed the suspect's identity and successfully recovered the stolen cash directly from his person. The department expressed gratitude for the joint efforts of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Department of Public Safety, whose helicopter was instrumental in the operation. While the investigation remains active, the immediate threat to the community has been resolved.