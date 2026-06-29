Fireworks may be part of the Fourth of July tradition, but in St. George, residents are being reminded that where they light them matters just as much as when.

No Fireworks Zones

The City of St. George has issued its 2026 fireworks restrictions because of extreme fire danger across southwestern Utah. Under the order signed by the St. George Fire Chief, fireworks and other ignition sources are prohibited within 200 feet of dry washes, drainages, river and stream corridors, hillsides, plateaus, mesa tops, undeveloped open space and natural terrain. The city also says fireworks are completely prohibited in the development north of Snow Canyon Parkway on State Route 18, including The Ledges development.

Not Just Fireworks Are Prohibited in Unapproved Areas

Restricted activities include discharging fireworks in prohibited areas, using fireworks that are not approved by the State of Utah, recreational fires unless approved by the fire department, welding, cutting or grinding in restricted areas without approval, and the use of sky lanterns. State-approved fireworks may only be discharged during legal dates and times. In Utah, that includes July 2 through July 5 and July 22 through July 25, generally from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The hours extend until midnight on July 4 and July 24.

Penalties for Violators

Violators could face more than a warning. Under Utah law, illegal discharge of fireworks can be punishable by a fine of up to $1,000. The city also warns that anyone found with illegal fireworks may be cited, and anyone who starts a fire may be responsible for damages and the cost of extinguishing it. State law also allows recovery of suppression costs and damages when someone negligently, recklessly or intentionally causes a fire with fireworks.

Listen Here: Jason Bradley from the Wash. Co. Dept. of Emergency Management on Southern U-Talks on KDXU

Residents are urged to check the city’s interactive fireworks restriction map before lighting anything. To report fireworks in restricted areas, call non-emergency dispatch at 435-627-4300. For emergencies, call 911.