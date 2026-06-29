New Drink Location 7 Brews Raises Funds Leading Up to Grand Opening

Yes, people on social media in Southern Utah bemoan another drink location coming to the area. But this one's different. St. George has a new place to grab coffee, energy drinks, and smoothies, and the new business is already making an impact beyond the drive-thru window. And this one gives back.

7 Brew is opening its first St. George location on Monday, June 29, at 3030 East Panther Way. The fast-growing drive-thru coffee brand is known for upbeat service, quick-moving lines, and a menu with more than 20,000 drink combinations. The St. George stand marks the company’s sixth location in Utah.

Pouring Drinks, Helping Kids

Before officially opening its doors, 7 Brew introduced itself to the community with a three-day “Caffeine for a Cause” fundraiser from June 19 through June 21. The company donated 100% of proceeds from the event to Tan’s Treats, a local nonprofit working to fight childhood hunger. The fundraiser brought in $10,239 for Tan’s Treats. According to the organization, that money will help provide roughly 35,000 meals for children across the area.

Powerful Welcome

Aaron Hall, director of operations for 7 Brew at Encore Restaurants, said the response showed the company it was in the right community. He said “cultivating kindness” is central to the brand and that seeing St. George residents support local children before the store even opened was a powerful welcome. Zach Holt with Tan’s Treats said the gift will make a real difference for kids who need help, adding that thousands of meals will reach children because of the support.

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The grand opening included a ribbon-cutting ceremony with the St. George Area Chamber of Commerce Monday morning. The new location will serve coffee, 7 Energy drinks, teas, lemonades, smoothies, shakes and other customizable drinks. For St. George, the opening brings another drive-thru option — and a reminder that a cup of coffee can go a long way when the community gets behind a good cause.