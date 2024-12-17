Beating Cold And Flu Season In Utah

Flu season.

No matter how well you take care of yourself, if you’re around people through work, social settings, or just going about your daily interactions, chances are the bug is going to find you.

So, what can you do to fight off the bug in a proper and swift manner? A whole lot as a matter of fact.

Let’s start with the obvious one. If you’re feeling sick, it’s highly recommended by the Center for Disease Control and basically any doctor that you stay home. Does that mean you shouldn’t work? Not necessarily.

Ever since the work environment changed in 2020, more and more businesses have adapted to a hybrid system where one could work at home without any compromises to the quality of work.

If your working situation doesn’t allow for such luxuries, then it’s still recommended you stay away from others. Not only will it make you get better faster, but it will also prevent the bug from spreading to other people.

Once you’re isolated, you need to rest. Swallow the pride and rest your weary head for just one day if you can. The best medicine your body can receive for a flu or common cold is hydration and sleep.

Take it easy on yourself and relax as stress can limit how fast the flu or cold dissipates.

I’m not going to tell you a specific brand of cold medicine, because some people don’t want to take any kind of medicine, and they’d rather just let mother nature work her magic.

If you’re OK with taking medicine, then be sure to do the proper research to find out what works best for your situation.

Lastly, once you’re feeling better and ready to take on the world again, disinfect your home and workspace. This will prevent you from spreading the residuals of the bug to other people, and it also just feels nice to start fresh from being sick.