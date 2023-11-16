Utah is an incredible place, with creative, funny and unique humans inhabiting the Beehive State.

But you wouldn't know it from our dogs' names.

While Utah parents are great at thinking outside of the box in naming our kids -- think Zephyr, Jaxson, Steele, Lakynn, etc. -- we are miserable when it comes to naming our dogs.

It's not necessarily that the names are bad, they're just, well, common.

The top four dog names in the United States are Bella, Luna, Max and Daisy. The top four dog names in Utah are Bella, Luna, Daisy and Max.

Exactly the same top four.

Utah produces such unique kids names like Taylee, Mahonri, Boztin, and Bracken for our kids. So why are we so bland when it comes to our pets?

On the list of top dog names, compiled by USNews.com, Utah's list reads like, well, pretty much everyone else's list.

In fact, Bella is the top dog name in 38 of the 51 states (we're counting Washington, D.C. here too). Luna, Utah's No. 2 name, was the top name in eight of the remaining 13 states. Only Charlie (Nebraska and North Dakota), Copper (Alaska), Boo (Hawaii) and Lucy (Iowa) had top names that weren't Bella or Luna (Bella was actually second in Alaska and Iowa and third in Hawaii).

Utah's No. 5 name, Bear, was a bit creative and is just the 17th most popular dog name in America, but I like Hawaii's list.

In the Aloha State, Boo (or Bu) is No. 1 and means buddy or good friend. Buddy was No. 2 in Hawaii, followed by Bella, Koa (Hawaiian for "warrior") and Coco (actually Koko, which means "blood" in Hawaiian).

But bonus points definitely go to the Klondike State. Alaska's Copper was not on any other state's top five list and didn't make the list of the top 100 names in the country.

Now that's unique.

By the way Wyoming, what's up with dogs named Chloe and Murphy? Sounds like characters from a 1980s sitcom.

Utah Costcos To Limit Turkey Purchases

Let's face it, if you're buying stuff at Costco, you probably are getting more than you need.

The old joke goes: "Hey I stopped in to Costco to buy a $200 gallon of milk." (In other words, I just needed a gallon of milk, but ended up buying $200 worth of other stuff, too).

But all joking aside, no matter how big your crowd is going to be, Costco had you covered.

Want 50 gallons of milk? No problem. Need 120 giant muffins? Go for it. Interested in an 83-inch television and 300 pounds of beef brisket? Costco has your back.

However, if you want a lot of turkey, well, you may have to shop around as Costco is limiting turkey purchases to 10 birds per customer.

With recent bird flu problems and supply chain issues, Costco is telling consumers to keep their purchases to just 10 turkeys.

However, according to Yahoo Finance, you can expect the best birds in the business: "In general, Costco’s quality of meats is far better than what you may find elsewhere,” consumer analyst Ramhold told Yahoo! “Often, the cuts are better and more consistent, and considering the name brand may be something like Butterball, you know what you’re getting. With the smoked turkeys, they’re Kirkland Signature brand, which is one of the best quality store brands out there, mostly because they often involve partnerships with the huge name brands familiar to many.”

As far as the rest of Thanksgiving dinner, well Costco is likely your best bet. Again, from YahooFinance.com.

Survivor's Day Is Saturday In Utah and Nationwide

"Survivor's Day' is a shortened name for those family and loved ones who have been left behind after someone commits suicide.

The American Foundation for the Prevention of Suicide (AFPS) has set aside Saturday for those left behind with its annual commemoration and support meetings.

Seven locations in the state of Utah and hundreds of locations throughout the nation will feature support meetings for people to get together to find connection, understanding, and hope through their shared experience.

It's billed officially as the International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.

In Washington County, Survivor's Day's conference will be this Saturday at the Washington City Library in the convention room at 11 a.m..

Attendees will get to meet others with similar stories, enjoy refreshments and watch the groundbreaking AFSP produced documentary, which offers a message of growth, resilience and connection.

From the AFSP website:

"In 1999, Senator Harry Reid, who lost his father to suicide, introduced a resolution to the United States Senate, leading to the creation of International Survivors of Suicide Loss Day. Also known as Survivor Day, the day was designated by the United States Congress as a day on which those affected by suicide can join together for healing and support. It was determined that Survivor Day would always fall on the Saturday before American Thanksgiving, as the holidays are often a difficult time for suicide loss survivors."

The AFSP website offers loads of resources for those who have lost someone to suicide, including survivor stories, survivor resources, and social graphics.

The Saturday get-together is being offered as a help to those who have lost loved ones to suicide, whether it was a recent loss or happened years ago.

Here, in the words of past attendees, are ten reasons to attend a Survivor Day event.

1. Because you will find connection.

“It was incredibly helpful to hear about the losses that others have experienced, and share my own. It’s not often that I am able to connect with others on that level, and it was very comforting to be in the company of those who truly understand what it means to lose someone to suicide.”

“In the group sharing, I found a connection that I’d never experienced before, outside of my family. It was the first time I’d been in a group of survivors, other than my own family, since my dad killed himself 25 years ago.”

2. Because you will find a safe, supportive space.

“Simply being in the same room as so many other survivors was incredibly helpful. The space felt very safe and I felt like I could express any and all the painful emotions that I was feeling. Everyone was so supportive and comforting.”

“The Survivor Day event was the first time I have been able to let down my guard.”

“It was especially nice to sit together and have a meal like a normal group.”

3. Because you will learn that your feelings are normal.

“It gave me a chance to talk with other people that have gone through or are going through the same thing as I am. By doing so, I got to find out that the things I am thinking and feeling are actually quite normal, and that there is nothing wrong with me.”

“Hearing everyone else’s feelings made me feel like I wasn’t crazy for feeling the way I do.

4. Because you will find hope.

“You can enjoy life again. Survivor is a great word and I feel like one.”

“I attended with much sorrow in my heart, and today I feel a little lighter!”

“The group sharing was beneficial and uplifting. Ultimately I left with a feeling of encouragement and hope.”

“Attending Survivor Day has made it possible for me to carry on. Seeing how a room full of people dealt with their losses, and had the same questions I did for decades, I felt hopeful for the first time since it happened.”

5. Because you will learn things to help you cope and heal.

“I didn’t learn just one thing to help me move forward in my grief: I found many, many things.”

“It was so helpful to realize there is no ‘right’ or ‘wrong’ way of dealing with suicide loss. I have learned to be less judgmental and have more empathy.”

“Important topics were addressed, and even though I am a long time survivor, hearing each person’s perspective in their own words went a long way in helping me to further define my own feelings.”

6. Because you will find resources.

“I learned about programs and resources I had no idea were available.”

7. Because you will help others.

“I felt like I was able to offer some help to a recent survivor this year. This is the first time I realized I had something to give back.”

“As I was the person in attendance who had been surviving suicide the longest, I was able to share with more recent loss survivors that although the pain and grief remain, you can make it through.”

8. Because it can bring you and your family closer.

“I learned a lot about how to speak better with my children about the loss of my sister.”

“I think this was a big turning point for my husband.”

“It helped me and it helped my husband to understand me better.”

“My brother and sister attended Survivor Day activities in other parts of the country, and it was comforting to me that we could debrief on the same content.”

9. Because our Survivor Day films tell stories that resonate and inspire.

“I really enjoyed the film. It touched on everything that I was feeling at this very moment in my grieving. It shows that the sadness and anger do not last forever. Life does go on in time.”

“I felt as if I knew the people in the film. Some of the things they described about their loved ones were exactly what I had thought or felt about my daughter.”

10. Because you will find comfort.

“Everything had a wonderful, fuzzy feeling of comfort like a big, enriching hug! I enjoyed and valued every minute.”

Sick Of Self Checkout? These Stores Are Listening

The complaints are numerous when it comes to self checkout lanes in stores.

"It's too impersonal."

"It always glitches out."

"I hate having to scan things myself."

"Why is it telling me that I have to bag my gallon of milk?"

It won't take my discount/coupon."

And the list could go on and on.

Finally, some stores are listening. Led by the British supermarket chain Booths, retailers worldwide are starting to rethink the idea of self checkout.

Along with our complaints, many retail stores are finding the incidents of theft on the rise, or more accurately, the incidents of undercharging. Basically, some customers are getting more expensive items than they are paying for by purposely scanning the wrong bar codes.

Slowness has also been a problem, especially when it comes to buying items like alcohol or tobacco that require age verificati9n by a store associate.

In the United States, Walmart, Costco, Wegmans and other chains are revising their self-checkout strategies.

Walmart has removed self checkout lines in many of its New Mexico stores and promises more nationwide in the future. Costco is adding more employees in the "self checkout area" to expedite the process and Shoprite stores are also making moves to take out self checkouts.

The Atlantic sums it up nicely.

You know how this process actually goes by now: You still have to wait in line. The checkout kiosks bleat and flash when you fail to set a purchase down in the right spot. Scanning those items is sometimes a crapshoot—wave a barcode too vigorously in front of an uncooperative machine, and suddenly you’ve scanned it two or three times. Then you need to locate the usually lone employee charged with supervising all of the finicky kiosks, who will radiate exasperation at you while scanning her ID badge and tapping the kiosk’s touch screen from pure muscle memory. If you want to buy something that even might carry some kind of arbitrary purchase restriction—not just obvious things such as alcohol, but also products as seemingly innocuous as a generic antihistamine—well, maybe don’t do that.

All these moves do not signal the end of self checkout, but at least retailers are recognizing that the system as it is does not work. It is broken and needs fixing.

What that will take is anyone's guess, but at least they're acknowledging there is a problem.

Some common (and funny) memes about self checkout:

















Move Over, Save A Life During Crash Responders Safety Week

Today is the first day of Crash Responders Safety Week.

Sadly, we need this week to help us remember to move over, slow down and use caution when driving near traffic accidents.

Just in the last 11 months, 34 First Responders have been killed while trying to help others deal with a crash in the United States.

The National Transportation Safety Board put out this statement:

"Every minute of every day, law enforcement, fire and rescue, emergency medical services (EMS), public works, transportation, towing, and other responders work roadside to make roadways safe for all road users. These traffic incident responders put their lives at risk when clearing each of the nearly 7 million annual motor vehicle crashes or the broader range of incidents such as stalled vehicles or roadway debris."

CRSW is an opportunity to promote road user awareness and adherence to Move Over laws and Traffic Incident Management (TIM) Responder Training for all traffic incident responders.

The theme for CRSW 2023 is “Protect Those Who Protect You,” emphasizing the traveling public’s role in keeping responders safe while responders make roadways safe for all road users.

During Crash Responder Safety Week — and every week — stay alert, slow down, and move over for traffic incidents to keep professionals working to clear roadway incidents safe. These responders also have families waiting for them. #SlowDownMoveOver #CRSW #IAFF

A reminder has been issued as well to all drivers that it is a moving violation for drivers who fail to move over a lane (if it is safe to do so) when coming up on an accident or any police, medical or fire personnel on the side of the road.

This is a safety issue. Already, nearly one First Responder a week in 2023 has been killed in the line of duty while assisting during a traffic incident.

