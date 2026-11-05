KDXU News Headlines for Nov. 5th, 2026

>>Crash Victims ID’d

BERYL, Utah — Iron County authorities have identified the two people killed in Tuesday's collision involving a school bus on Beryl Highway as 37-year-old Shaun Martin Holt and 36-year-old Daya Rae McBride. Investigators say Holt was driving a sedan that struck the bus at a high rate of speed, causing it to roll over and killing both occupants of the car. The bus driver and an aide were hospitalized, but no students were aboard at the time, and investigators are still looking into the crash.

>>Panguitch Lake Algae Bloom

PANGUITCH, Utah — Utah environmental officials have issued a danger advisory for Panguitch Lake after a harmful algal bloom produced potentially deadly levels of toxins. The Utah Department of Environmental Quality is warning visitors to stay out of the water, keep pets away and avoid drinking lake water, while anglers are urged to use caution when fishing. Officials say the toxic algae can persist even in colder weather, and routine water quality monitoring will not resume until June.

>>Brian Head Pushes Back Ski Season

BRIAN HEAD, Utah — Brian Head Resort has postponed its scheduled Friday opening because warmer-than-expected temperatures and rain have prevented crews from building enough snow for skiing. Despite receiving 21 inches of snow since mid-October and investing nearly $1 million in snowmaking improvements, resort officials say conditions are still unsuitable, particularly at lower elevations. General Manager Tom Pettigrew says crews are monitoring conditions daily, but no new opening date has been announced.

>>Utah House Republicans Could Lose Supermajority

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Utah House Republicans may be on the brink of losing their supermajority. While the GOP is expected to maintain control of both legislative chambers, Republicans could drop below the two-thirds threshold: that means they wouldn't have enough votes to accomplish certain things on their own, like overturning vetoes or proposing Constitutional amendments, and would need help from their Democratic colleagues for the first time this century. Republicans will still hold a supermajority in the State Senate.

>>Water Release Sends More To Great Salt Lake

(Willard, UT) -- A coordinated water release is sending nearly 10-thousand acre-feet toward the Great Salt Lake. Utah's Great Salt Lake Commissioner, the watershed enhancement trust and Great Salt Lake Rising partnered on the release from Willard Bay. The opportunity was created largely by construction on the Pineview Reservoir waterline project. Officials say the extra water supports lake elevation and habitat while the project is underway.