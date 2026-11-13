Utah Tech Homecoming Parade Canceled; Other Events Still Planned

Utah Tech Cancels Homecoming Parade, but Football Game and Senior Day Still On

Utah Tech University's Homecoming Parade has been canceled because of inclement weather, but Saturday's remaining festivities, including the Trailblazers' football game against Eastern Washington, are still scheduled. University officials announced the parade cancellation Friday, citing weather concerns. However, the Trailblazer Village and Carnival will continue as planned at 11:30 a.m. in the Atwood Innovation Plaza parking lot and lawn.

The Homecoming football game against Eastern Washington is still scheduled for 2 p.m. at Greater Zion Stadium. Saturday's matchup also marks Senior Day, giving Utah Tech an opportunity to recognize its graduating players before their final home appearance. The Trailblazers enter Saturday's game with a 1-9 overall record and a 1-6 mark in Big Sky Conference play. Eastern Washington hasn't fared much better this season, coming into St. George at 2-8 overall and 1-6 in conference action. Both teams are looking to end difficult seasons on a positive note. Utah Tech is still searching for its first home victory of the season and its first Homecoming win since defeating Southern Utah in 2022.

Saturday will also mark the first football meeting between Utah Tech and Eastern Washington. The Eagles have traditionally been a competitive program in the Big Sky Conference, but they've struggled throughout the 2026 season.

This game offers a chance to capitalize on those struggles while giving its seniors a victory in their final appearance at Greater Zion Stadium. Despite the parade cancellation, university officials are encouraging fans to attend the remaining Homecoming festivities and support the Trailblazers Saturday afternoon.

Tickets for the game remain available through Utah Tech Athletics.