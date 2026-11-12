News Headlines for November 12, 2026

>>Rain And Snow Heading For Utah

(Brian Head, UT) -- Rain and snow are heading this way. Salt Lake City will start seeing rain on Friday night and it'll last through Saturday. A couple dozen miles away, the mountains will see snow on Friday night and Saturday morning. In Southern Utah, Brain Head is expecting snow tomorrow and Saturday. Another storm is heading this way early next week.

>>Gunlock Trail Closure

GUNLOCK, Utah — The Lower Falls Trail at Gunlock State Park has been closed because of flooding, with standing water covering portions of the walkway and bridge. Park officials say visitors can still view the waterfalls from above near the dam parking lot, but the trail will remain closed until conditions improve. The waterfalls continue flowing following recent heavy rainfall, and officials are warning visitors to stay out of the swift-moving water and avoid slippery rocks and debris.

>>St. George Students Being Moved During Overcrowding

(St. George, UT) -- A St. George elementary school is once again being forced to move students out because of overcrowding. Desert Canyon Elementary says 150 students might have to be moved to other schools next year. That's because their campus is only designed for 650 students but it now has 729 and growing. Last year, 75 students were moved to other schools. The Washington County School District says they'll try to keep neighborhoods together during the process. WCSD's Steve Dunham tells Southern U-Talk on KDXU how this will happen.

>>Geothermal Site Update

MILFORD, Utah — U.S. Interior Secretary Doug Burgum visited Fervo Energy's geothermal power facility in Beaver County Wednesday, calling it an example of President Trump's energy dominance agenda. The Cape Station facility currently produces about 33 megawatts of electricity, with plans to expand to 500 megawatts by 2028. The company is also exploring a major expansion tied to a proposed Google data center that could eventually increase production to as much as eight gigawatts.

>>Utah House Democrats Set To Double Caucus

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- Utah House Democrats are on track to double the size of their caucus after the midterm election. Wednesday's unofficial results put Democrats in line for 28 seats, while two unaffiliated candidates also won. Republicans retain a House majority, but would lose their supermajority for the first time in decades. Party leaders say affordability, education and public trust will be central issues when lawmakers return in January.