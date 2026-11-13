News Headlines For Friday Nov. 13, 2026

>>Drunk Driver Charged

(Hurricane, UT) -- A 21-year-old La Verkin man is facing multiple charges after allegedly driving drunk and crashing into a car carrying seven juveniles in Hurricane last month. Police say Victor Manuel Lomei ran a red light near 3700 West State Street on October 24th, injuring six of the seven juveniles, including one who suffered a ruptured spleen and spinal fractures and another who required hip surgery. According to court documents, Lomei admitted drinking alcohol and said he may have fallen asleep behind the wheel. He was charged Thursday with multiple offenses, including DUI, reckless driving and causing serious injury.

>>STG Human Smuggling Charge

(St. George, UT) -- A 50-year-old Los Angeles man is facing three second-degree felony human smuggling charges following his arrest in Southern Utah. According to court documents, Hector Pec Tecum was transporting undocumented immigrants from California to destinations across the country, charging passengers hundreds of dollars for transportation. Investigators say Pec Tecum admitted charging passengers $300 each for a trip to Denver, keeping some of the money as profit. The investigation involved the Washington County Sheriff's Office and a Department of Homeland Security task force.

>>Rape Charge Refiled Against Former BYU Player

(St. George, UT) -- Washington County prosecutors have refiled a rape charge against a former BYU football player. Twenty-one-year-old Parker Kingston is accused in an incident reported in St. George in February 2025. An earlier case was dismissed after prosecutors said the woman was not ready to testify. Kingston is again charged with one first-degree felony count.

>>Iron County Car Chase

(Cedar City, UT) -- Two 19-year-old men were arrested Wednesday evening following a nearly 30-mile police pursuit along Interstate 15 in Iron County. Authorities say a stolen Alfa Romeo reached high speeds, repeatedly avoided spike strips and passed vehicles on the shoulder before officers stopped it at a rest area near Kanarraville. The driver, Terrence Lee Martin, faces multiple charges, including vehicle theft and fleeing police, while passenger Hunter Ryan Twitchell was arrested on an outstanding warrant. No injuries were reported.

>>Knowles Fire Report

(Salt Lake City, UT) -- A newly released federal investigation into the June Knowles Fire near the Utah-Colorado border reveals that extreme fire behavior, communication failures, staffing shortages and outdated equipment contributed to the deaths of four wildland firefighters. Investigators say the firefighters were overtaken by a rapidly spreading fire that traveled more than seven miles in less than three hours, forcing the crew to deploy emergency fire shelters. The report identifies problems with dispatch coordination, limited aerial support and aging radio systems, and recommends improvements to prevent similar tragedies.