As long as there has been and there will be a monetary system in this world, there will be nefarious individuals trying to separate us from our money.

Take, for example, this episode right here in our town (from the St. George Police Department):

(Recently), an SGPD officer made contact with a male in the Costco area who was holding a sign and selling flowers, asking for donations to help a young girl get an organ transplant. His sign had a large photo of a young juvenile female in the middle of it for everybody to see. The male eventually admitted to the officer that he was not collecting donations, but rather scamming people. He said that he had printed the photo of the girl off of the internet and was not a St. George resident. He was eventually cited for other offenses.

Generally speaking, we are a generous people who want to share our good fortune with others. But people like the young man cited above make it so hard for us to discern who is really in need and who just wants to make some easy money.

Unfortunately, there are also many charitable organizations that are not legitimate, or may be using your money for purposes other than helping those in need.

The SGPD reminds us that before donating to any charity, it is important to do your research and make sure the charity is reputable and it is using your money in a responsible way.

Here are some more tips from the St. George Police Department that you can use to make sure your donations are going to a real charity:

Check the charity's website: Look for information about its mission and how it will use your donation. Check with the Better Business Bureau: The BBB's Wise Giving Alliance evaluates charities to make sure they meet certain standards. Ask questions: Talk to the charity's representatives and ask questions about how your donation will be used. Check online reviews: Check online reviews to see what other people are saying about the charity. Donate directly: If possible, donate directly to the charity. Avoid giving money to third-party fundraisers.

By following these tips, you can make sure your donation is going to a valid charity that is using your money responsibly. Thank you for your generosity!