A search and rescue effort at Sand Hollow State Park on August 3 has unfortunately resulted in the recovery of a 15-year-old’s body.

Authorities responded to a report of a 15-year-old boy who went missing in the water while paddleboarding during the morning hours.

There is currently no reports of the teen being with anyone at the time of the incident, and he was allegedly not wearing any sort of safety equipment.

Officials searched into the afternoon with no luck on locating the teen, but that changed when officials found the boy around 2 p.m., 28 feet under water.

The teen has been identified as a resident of South Jordan.

More details to come.