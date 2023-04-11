By Any Other Name

According to Ferns 'n' Petals, we spend some $26 million a year on flowers in the U.S.A.

We have but a few flowers around our house, and those that we have are just too stubborn to yield to our lack of gardening skills, and make their appearance every year. I'm a terrible flower provider, but I do love it when they make their way above ground level for the season. Who knew iris could be that tough.

Flowers have been a beloved part of American culture for centuries, and the favorites vary widely depending on the region, season, and personal taste.

Canva Canva loading...

Roses are undoubtedly one of the most popular flowers in America. They are loved for their beauty and romantic symbolism, and they come in a wide range of colors, including red, pink, yellow, white, and more. Sunflowers are also a favorite, with their bright yellow petals and large size that make them perfect for summer and fall decor. They are also a symbol of optimism and happiness.

Canva Canva loading...

Tulips are another classic flower that is beloved for its vibrant colors and elegant shape. They come in a wide range of hues, from bright red and yellow to soft pink and white. Daisies are a simple yet charming flower that can be found in meadows and gardens across the country, and they are often associated with innocence and purity.

Canva Canva loading...

Lilies are a popular choice for special occasions like weddings and funerals. They come in a range of colors and symbolize purity, innocence, and hope. And remember that the state flower in Utah is the Sego Lily. Peonies are a beloved flower for their large, lush blooms and sweet fragrance. They are often used in bridal bouquets and as decor for spring and summer events.

Canva Canva loading...

Daffodils are a sure sign of spring, with their bright yellow or white petals and trumpet-shaped centers. They symbolize rebirth and new beginnings. Finally, irises are a striking flower with their tall stems and unique petals. They come in many colors and are often associated with royalty and wisdom.

Overall, these flowers represent some of the most beloved and cherished blooms in America.

Canva Canva loading...

But what about here in Utah? According to this post from Brecks, the most searched for flower in the Beehive state is gladiolus. Keep in mind, this information was taken in 2020, at the height of social distancing.

Canva Canva loading...

And for me, if I want to make my wife happy (and I do), the flower to bring home to her are carnations.

Flowers do more than just provide pleasant thing to look at. They are a testament to the enduring power of nature and the joy that flowers bring to people's lives.