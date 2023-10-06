Call To Action For St. George’s Top Artists

The St. George Art Festival may be five months away, but now is the time for artists who want to a part of the festivities to stake their claims.

The City of St. George announced the highly anticipated return of the St. George Art Festival in 2024, scheduled for March 29-30 at Historic Town Square.

Since 1980, this event has brought together artists, art enthusiasts and community members for a celebration of fine art. Artists from across the nation are invited to apply for booth space at the Festival.

“The St. George Art Festival has always been a celebration of creativity and culture,” said Peyton Smith, Community Arts Manager for the City of St. George. “We are eager to welcome artists from all corners of the world to share their passion and talent with our community. It promises to be an unforgettable event.”

Known for its rich artistic heritage and picturesque landscapes, St. George is the perfect backdrop for this vibrant celebration of creativity. The St. George Art Festival has long been recognized as a premier showcase for artists working in various mediums, including painting, sculpture, photography, ceramics and more.

The St. George Art Festival is renowned for its commitment to showcasing the finest talents in the world of art. Artists working in diverse mediums, from painting to sculpture, photography, ceramics, and more, are invited to submit their applications for consideration. Please note that the festival exclusively focuses on fine art.

