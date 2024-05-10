Working for the Animal Services Department for St. George City is incredibly rewarding.

Director April Jewell calls it the best job in the whole world.

But there are down sides, too, like seeing malnourished dogs and cats, getting bit and scratched, the smell of the kennels, finding animals who have been abused or tortured, and the list goes on and on.

But when you can save those animals, find them a new home, get them to trust humans once again -- well that's nearly priceless.

St. George City recently honored its Animal Services officers:

We are so grateful for all the hard work our Animal Services Officers do every day! They work tirelessly to protect and care for animals in our community who would otherwise be without a voice. This week we take the time to celebrate the amazing work they do and thank them for their dedication and commitment to the animals in our care. From providing medical attention to finding loving homes, our Animal Services Officers make a huge difference in the lives of animals in need. We thank you for your dedication and commitment to making a difference!

Besides saving and rescuing animals in need, the Animal Services section of the St. George Police Department will come to citizens' homes if there is a problem with an animal.

That may involve a rattlesnake, a tarantula or a nuisance small rodent or lizard.

To contact, SGPD's Animal Services call 435-627-4350 or visit them online at the SGPD website. They're also on Facebook.