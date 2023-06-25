The Republican Party have nominated their candidate to replace Utah Congressman Chris Stewart.

Celeste Maloy, who worked as Stewart’s Legal Advisor for the past four years, came out on top after a rigorous five round voting process on Saturday in Delta.

Photo Credit: Aaronee Ann Photo Credit: Aaronee Ann loading...

Many factors contributed to Maloy’s successful nomination. One of the reasons was the endorsement from fellow potential candidate Jordan Hess, who managed to make it to the fourth round of voting before the final round between Maloy and Greg Hughes.

Another reason has to do with Maloy actually living in District 2, which is the area Maloy would be representing if she manages to win the election in November.

Photo Credit: Aaronee Ann Photo Credit: Aaronee Ann loading...

Southern Utah has never been home to a member of congress, but Maloy could potentially be the first if the voting process ends in her favor.

Hess is also from Southern Utah, and that was one of larger reasons for his endorsement of Maloy. Both Maloy and Hess emphasized the need to have someone from Southern Utah to truly understand what is needed for Southern Utah.

Photo Credit: Aaronee Ann Photo Credit: Aaronee Ann loading...

Greg Hughes on the other hand, does not live in Congressional District 2, which was probably one reason why he didn’t make it to the end of the nomination process.

Theoretically, however, this isn’t the end for those who lost during the Republican convention. If candidates can receive 7,000 signatures from the public, they can run in the primaries this coming September.

Becky Edwards, who lost during the early voting rounds of the convention, is confident she’ll be able to get the required signatures.

We’ll just have to see how everything turns out during the primary election on September 5, and the general election on November 21.