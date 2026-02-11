OH MY HECK! Do Utahns Trust AI Customer Service Chatbots

Here in southern Utah, where small businesses, outdoor tourism, and big hospitality vibes intersect, good customer service isn’t just a nicety; it’s essential. That’s why I was so intrigued by a recent study on AI chatbot satisfaction from HostingAdvice.com, which reveals a fascinating gap between what business owners think and what customers actually feel.

GOSH DARN IT AI!

According to the study, ALL surveyed Utah respondents who do not own a business (100%) reported dissatisfaction with AI chatbot customer service support. OH MY HECK! That sounds crazy, right? But we’re not alone. Most customers agree, and many are downright unhappy with their AI experiences.

NOT JUST BOOMERS ARE FLIPPIN’ FRUSTRATED WITH AI

The research shows that 64% of customers over age 30 are dissatisfied with AI chatbot support, and older folks — especially Baby Boomers — are particularly likely to be frustrated. Meanwhile, younger folks like Gen Z in Utah have more mixed feelings, with some enjoying the quick, digital help and others still preferring human support.

THIS ONE’S FOR THE GIRLS

Women in the study also reported being less satisfied with chatbot interactions than men, suggesting that gender might play a role in how people experience automated support. And regionally, satisfaction levels varied across the U.S., with the Midwest and South generally reporting slightly better experiences than the Northeast or West.

So what’s the takeaway for our local businesses in St. George? AI chatbots can absolutely help streamline support — especially for simple, 24/7 questions. But this study reminds us that technology shouldn’t replace human connection entirely, especially when customers value empathy, clarity, and understanding.