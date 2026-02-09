Listen: Mayor Jimmie Hughes Gives Preview of State of the City

Mayor Jimmie Hughes will deliver his first State of the City address on Tuesday, February 17, at 3 p.m., at the Dixie Convention Center’s Garden Room. He’ll offer residents a comprehensive update on the city’s progress and future priorities. The event is free to attend and will include light refreshments.

Today on Southern U-Talk with Dale Desmond, he mentioned several items that will be addressed. Hughes and city leaders will highlight key themes shaping St. George’s trajectory, including accessible, accountable government; responsible growth and infrastructure; public safety; community connections; wellness activities; and economic development. In addition, the mayor hinted that transportation projects will be announced during the speech.

Leadership with Local Roots: Meet Mayor Hughes

Hughes, who was sworn in earlier this year after defeating incumbent Michele Randall in the November 2025 mayoral election, brings years of local engagement and business experience to City Hall. A lifelong St. Georgian, he previously served on the City Council and owns a local mortuary business, blending community roots with leadership ambitions.

Looking Ahead: Opportunities and Challenges for St. George

The speech coincides with the Dixie Regional Transportation Expo — running 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the South Convention Center — giving attendees a broader look at regional development efforts and transportation planning.

As St. George continues rapid growth and recognition on national economic lists, residents and stakeholders alike are eager to hear Hughes’s vision for navigating opportunities and challenges ahead.