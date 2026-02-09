See How Well Educated Utah is compared to the rest of the US

Utah has been steadily climbing the ranks as one of the most educated states in America, earning #11 overall in WalletHub’s 2026 Most Educated States ranking. This ranking combines measures of educational attainment, educational quality, and disparities in outcomes, and Utah’s position reflects significant strengths in higher-education participation and adult learning.

Here in Southern Utah, Utah Tech University in St. George plays a central role in powering educational attainment and workforce readiness. The university awarded a record 4,696 certificates and degrees in the 2024-25 academic year — a substantial increase that contributed to statewide growth in postsecondary credentials earned.

Here’s how Utah’s major public and private universities stacked up in graduation rates most recently:

Universities in Utah Graduation Rates (2024-25)

Utah Tech University (St. George) – ~34% graduation rate

Brigham Young University (Provo) – ~81% graduation rate

University of Utah (Salt Lake City) – ~65% graduation rate

Southern Utah University (Cedar City) – ~59% graduation rate

These graduation figures show the diversity of educational experiences across the state from high completion at BYU to opportunities for improvement at growing institutions like Utah Tech. They also show the valuable role each campus plays: Utah Tech’s hands-on, polytechnic focus in St. George is helping prepare a wide range of students for meaningful careers, even as it continues to build support for retention and completion.

As Utah moves forward, aligning investment, student support, and community engagement across its universities will be essential to maintain growth and drive even higher educational attainment statewide, especially in rapidly expanding regions like southern Utah.

