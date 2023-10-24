Welcome back to Southern Utah Community Theater Watch! It’s been a while I know, but it’s okay *puts finger up against your lips*, I’m here.

First off, I wanted to congratulate the cast of Spamalot at The Stage Door on a successful run! I heard it was absolutely wonderful, but I sadly wasn’t able to make it.

Second, I have been thinking about the upcoming seasons for the bustling community theaters across Washington County, and it really got me thinking about dream shows.

I have a personal list of shows that I’m praying I will be able to see the community take on in the future. However, I care more about what YOU think.

What are some dream shows that you think would really thrive with the talent, venues, and production staff of Southern Utah community theater?

To start this discussion off right, I’ll go ahead and start. I’m going to warn you though, if you know me, you’re not going to be surprised by my picks.

Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder

I have a bit of a soft spot for this one since I saw it during its original run on Broadway, but I have some legitimate reasons why I think this show would work with the community theater scene.

The big reason is the Dysquith Family role...or roles I guess I should say. It’s such a wonderful challenge to take on multiple roles in one show, and the comedy that results from it is nothing short of jovial to me.

I’m aware that the darker humor sometimes doesn’t mix well with the general demographic of the St. George population, and I’m also aware the late Brigham's Playhouse already did a version of Gentlemans Guide.

Regardless, I’d love to see the community take on such a unique show with the unique talents we have here.

Finding Neverland

I honestly can’t believe this show hasn’t been done here. It’s beautiful, tragic, and inspiring at the same time. It’s basically a perfect representation of the shows that the St. George patron demographic loves the most.

These kinds of dramatic, yet inspiring stories are what drive so many people to the arts in Southern Utah, and Finding Neverland is without a doubt my personal favorite. I truly believe it would become many others favorite as well if it was to make its way to Southern Utah, but I digress.

What shows do you think need to be a part of the Southern Utah community theater scene? Let me know by any means necessary! Use smoke signals if you have to.