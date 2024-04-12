Compensation Expiring Soon For Downwinders; How To Collect $50K

The RESEP (Radiation Exposure Screening and Education Program) clinic from St. George Regional Hospital will be holding public informational meetings in several southern Utah cities on April 19th & 20th, 2024.

These meetings are to inform the public that the RECA law is set to expire in June 2024 and to discuss bills that have been submitted to Congress.

The term Downwinder is used to describe the more than 60,000 people who were exposed to radioactive fallout in Arizona, Nevada and Utah during the nuclear testing at the Nevada Test Site.

Local residents and their families are encouraged to come have their questions answered about the program and its requirements.

Information will be given about the RECA compensation ($50,000 for qualifying downwinders) and its scheduled expiration.

Applications and information will be available to get anyone who qualifies started on the compensation process.

Information will also be given about bills that have been submitted to Congress to extend the law.

Meetings will be held at the following dates and sites:

Friday, April 19, 2024 -- St. George Cancer Center Precision Genomics Auditorium -- 600 S. Medical Center Drive, Building 7, 4:00-5:00 pm

Saturday, April 20, 2024 -- Kanab Public Library, 374 North Main Street, 11:00-12:00pm

Saturday, April 20, 2024 Hurricane Public Library, 36 South 300 West, 3:00-4:00pm

Qualifying cancers include:

Leukemia

Multiple Myeloma

Lymphomas, other than Hodgkin’s

Primary cancers of the:Pharynx, small intestine, salivary gland, brain, stomach, urinary bladder, colon, thyroid, pancreas, female or male breast, esophagus, bile ducts, liver, gall bladder, lung and ovary.

Everyone is welcome to attend. For questions please call 435-251-4760.

