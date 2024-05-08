The Concert in the Park Series continues with their second performance of the season at Vernon Worthen Park on May 13 at 7:30 p.m. featuring the Chase Walker Band.

Chase Walker is known for his appearance on NBC’s “The Voice” among other accomplishments like being a two-time finalist in the Lee Ritenour Six string theory competition.

He’s been featured in American Blues Scene Magazine as a “Top 10 Artist You Need to Know.” Walker was also named “Future of Blues Rock – 10 Acts to Watch Under 30” by Blues Rock Review.

In case his accomplishments didn’t tip you off, Chase Walker specializes in Blues Rock, which means you can feel the blues for free at the concert on May 13.

The City of St. George provided a description of the Concert in the Park Series through a news release.

The statement said, “Concert in the Park takes place the second Monday of each month from April through September at 7:30 p.m. at Vernon Worthen Park. It is free to the public and sponsored by the City of St. George with funding from the City of St. George RAP Tax, the Utah Division of Arts and Museums and the National Endowment for the Arts. Park seating is available, bring blankets, lawn chairs, food and the family. For information, call 627-4510 or email artadmin@sgcity.org.”

A description on the City of St. George website said, “The Concert in the Park Series is a celebration of wonderful music, open parks, and family celebration. The Series runs from April through September at Vernon Worthen Park. Park seating is available.”

The website also recommends residents to bring blankets, lawn chairs, and food among other luxuries to make their experience as enjoyable as possible. If you’d like to know more information about what is and isn’t allowed at Vernon Worthen Park, call 435-627-4580.

The Concert in the Park series will feature four other bands who specialize in different genres of music.

June 10: HaleAmanO, Reggae

July 8: Presley Tennant, Country

August 12: Celebration, Variety Party Pop

September 9: Gina Marie Osmond Band, Orchestra

As the concerts take place during the warmer months in St. George, the weather should hopefully be pleasant by the time 7:30 p.m. rolls around, especially from July to September.

9/11 Concert St. George 2023 On the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, St. George honors 1st Responders with a concert featuring four local artists. Over a hundred community members came. Gallery Credit: Elle Cabrera