We had a lively debate on the Andy Griffin Show Friday morning.

It wasn't about politics or the Middle East, but rather the idea that someone should or should not wear socks to bed.

I am a socks on guy. I get cold feet at night and if I'm not wearing socks my cold feet literally wake me up.

Melo (Finlinson) is a socks off kind of girl. In fact, she said she has NEVER gone to bed with socks on.

I though the debate would be pretty 50/50, but the overwhelming response from listeners was ... socks off.

The texts came in quick fashion:

"No way to socks!"

"Absolutely no socks!! My feet are always outside the covers!"

"Absolutely, positively no socks when I sleep!"

"Socks? Only in winter"

One listener even took a jab: "I have a husband to warm my feet. I don't need socks."

That's just a small sampling of the reaction from the "no socks to bed" crowd, although there were many more.

A few people did weigh in in favor of wearing socks to bed, but the rate was about 80-20 in favor of no socks.

I even asked Google AI about it, and GAI was very diplomatic: "There is no one-size-fits-all answer to the "socks to bed" debate. The decision depends on individual factors and preferences. If you have cold feet or poor circulation, wearing socks to bed might be beneficial, but if you are prone to overheating or have circulation problems, it may be best to avoid them."

Years ago, Restonic Mattress Company tried to settle the debate by doing a national survey on the matter.

The findings: About 63 percent of Americans DO NOT wear socks to bed. Another 20 percent or so do only occasionally, while only 16 percent wear socks to bed every night.

No socks to bed -- reasons

Too hot -- Some people are prone to overheating and may find socks uncomfortable and disruptive to sleep.

The stink -- Socks can trap sweat and bacteria, potentially leading to foot odor

Disrupted sleep -- If socks are too hot or tight, they can lead to discomfort, potentially leading to lost sleep.

Restricted circulation -- Tight or constrictive socks can restrict blood flow to the feet

Socks to bed -- reasons

Better sleep -- Studies have shown that sleeping with socks on can lead to better and longer sleep

Blood flow -- Warmer feet makes for better circulation.

Comfort -- Socks can make sleeping more comfortable, especially in an unfamiliar sleeping environment.

As Google AI said, it really is up to you and what helps you sleep better.

I'll continue to sleep with socks on, despite what one Reddit user said -- "If you sleep with socks on, you're a psychopath!"