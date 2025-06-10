Americans are expected to spend 24-billion-dollars this year for Father's Day.

That would be a record amount, according to the National Retail Federation, up more than seven percent from last year.

Three out of every four people surveyed said they planned to celebrate the event in some way, this year on June 15th.

Read More Here: Delish Thursday: Happy Father's Day ... Or Happy Carnivore's Day

Average spending is expected to come in at just under 200 dollars a person.

Fathers, generally speaking, are less likely to "hint" about presents they may want on Fathers Day. But Americans are willing to give up a bit of cash on dear old Dad.

However, Dads don't quite make the grade when it comes to emptying the bank account, at least not like Moms.

Mother's Day

In 2025, Americans spent approximately $34.1 billion on Mother's Day, with an average of $259.04 per person.

Consumers prioritize unique gifts and experiences, with flowers, greeting cards, and special outings remaining popular choices.

Father's Day Gift Ideas

Typical gifts for Dads include clothing (neckties and socks seem to be popular, although message t-shirts [World's Best Dad] are also popular), food (box of chocolates or favorite candy bar), gift certificates (usually a restaurant) and even alcoholic beverages (some Dads love beer).

But for something different this year, the website food52.com suggests these presents for Pop:

Customized Yeti Mug

A hot sauce gift pack

A leather smoking/grilling apron

Scented candles with "manly" scents like "great outdoors" or "campfire"

Waterproof socks (if you're absolutely committed to getting him socks, at least make them cool)

Tough apparel -- clothes built to withstand Dads

As a dad, I can tell you that what most of us really want is a hug, maybe a "thank you" and sharing in a good memory or two.

The rest is just icing on the cake.