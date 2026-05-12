Virgin River “Algae” Unsafe For Pets This Summer

A border collie’s death along the Virgin River is a heartbreaking reminder that some of Southern Utah’s prettiest water can also carry a hidden danger.

DOG DIES LESS THAN AN HOUR AFTER EXPOSURE

The dog died Sunday after wading in the Virgin River at Confluence Park in La Verkin, according to KSL. Animal control specialist Steve Drummond said the dog had been in the river, collapsed shortly after and died in less than an hour after suspected exposure to toxic algae. Officials and shelter volunteers are now urging pet owners to keep dogs leashed and out of the water, especially during warm-weather months when harmful algae becomes a recurring concern in Washington County.

NOT ACTUALLY ALGAE

What many people call “blue-green algae” is not really algae at all. Cyanobacteria are photosynthetic bacteria that can grow in lakes, reservoirs, rivers, and streams. Some cyanobacteria produce cyanotoxins that can affect the liver, kidneys, or nervous system. In pets, symptoms can include drooling, weakness, loss of appetite, stumbling, tremors, paralysis or vomiting. Dogs are especially vulnerable because they may drink contaminated water, bite at algae mats, or lick toxin-containing material from their fur after playing in the river.

WHAT ARE BENTHIC MATS

In the Virgin River, the problem often looks different from the bright green surface scum people may picture. Zion National Park and Utah water-quality officials say cyanobacteria in the Virgin River watershed can grow as “benthic” mats on the river bottom, rocks, plants and edges of the stream. These mats can be green, brown, black, tan or yellow, and they may look slimy, felt-like, bubbly or veiny. That makes them easy to miss, especially in shallow water where dogs love to splash.

NO FLOODING = BAD

So why is it such a Southern Utah issue? The Virgin River is warm, sunny, and often shallow, especially during stretches without major flooding. The National Park Service says toxin-producing cyanobacteria naturally live in waterways, but extended periods without flood events allow them to grow and spread. Utah environmental officials also warn that direct contact with or ingestion of harmful algae mats can make people and animals sick, and may be lethal for dogs.

HOW TO GET HELP

The safest rule is simple: when in doubt, keep pets out. Do not let dogs drink from the river, chew on algae mats, or run off-leash near questionable water. If exposure happens, rinse the animal with clean water immediately and call a veterinarian. For people, Utah Poison Control can be reached at 800-222-1222, and blooms can be reported to Utah DEQ at 801-536-4123.