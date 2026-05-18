Utahns Are the Most Inquisitive In the US

When digital marketing agencies look for fertile ground, they often chase population giants like California or Texas. However, a recent study by Intuitive Digital reveals that if you are looking for pure, concentrated market demand, you need to look at Utah.

According to an analysis of Google Keyword Planner data across 14 core advertising keywords, Utah generates a staggering 730 searches per 100,000 residents. That makes the Beehive State number one in the nation for per-capita Google Ads interest, outpacing second-place California (715) and blowing past the Western regional average of 487 by 50 percent.

Intent Over Population

Utah accounts for just 26,000 monthly searches by sheer volume, landing it at 18th nationally. Yet, its smaller 2025 population estimate of 3.56 million means its search intensity is unmatched. To put that in perspective, Utah’s per-capita demand is 6.3 times higher than Mississippi’s national low of 115.

“Market size and demand are two different things,” noted Nick Footer, CEO of Intuitive Digital. “Utah outranking California per capita proves that smaller, high-growth states carry disproportionate demand for digital marketing services.”

What is Utah Searching For?

The data shows that Utah's search behavior is highly concentrated. A massive 93.5 percent of the state's total volume comes from just three primary keywords: "Ad words Google," "Google Ads," and "Google Adverse" (each bringing in 8,100 monthly searches). Local service advertisements make up another 5.2 percent, while niche agency and specialist queries account for the remaining 1.3 percent.

For digital agencies and tech businesses, the takeaway is clear: don't sleep on the Silicon Slopes or Tech Ridge. Utah’s booming, tech-forward economy isn't just growing, it's actively searching.