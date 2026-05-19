Fraud Protection Seminar Coming to St. George

Fraud targeting older adults is rising at an alarming rate nationwide, and right here in St. George, our senior community is squarely in the crosshairs. Adults aged 55 and older make up roughly 22% of our local population. Our community is built on a foundation of hard work, retirement savings, and trust—the exact qualities that sophisticated scam artists look to exploit.

To help our listeners safeguard their hard-earned assets, KDXU is highlighting a groundbreaking event coming to the Dixie Convention Center on June 3, 2026, from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.

Forget the Boring Seminars: Get Hands-On Protection

This isn't your standard, dry lecture where you sit and listen to a slideshow. Safer Horizon is a first-of-its-kind, interactive experience designed specifically to empower seniors. Attendees will receive a "Fraud Prevention Passport" and navigate through four immersive, hands-on zones led by cybersecurity and financial experts:

Financial Zone: Learn to shield your retirement accounts, investments, and online transactions from evolving digital thieves.

Health & Lifestyle Zone: Unmask healthcare fraud, wellness scams, and the predatory emotional manipulation tactics used by fraudsters.

Assets Zone: Explore critical protection strategies for estate planning, wills, trusts, and home security.

Identity & Personal Data Zone: Walk away with practical tools for identity monitoring and digital safety.

Why KDXU Listeners Can't Miss This

This program has a proven track record of saving seniors from financial ruin. During its first 90 days in Florida, Safer Horizon initiatives successfully halted over $500,000 in active fraud attempts.

"People don’t fall for scams because they’re careless—they fall for them because they’re (the scams) sophisticated," says founder Alex Isanski.

Supported by trusted organizations like AARP, this free event gives Southern Utah seniors the real-time instincts needed to spot a scam before a single dollar is lost. Protect your peace of mind and secure your legacy.

Can't Beat the Price

Admission is free, but pre-registration is highly recommended to secure event resources. Sign up today at flexandsiege.com/saferhorizon and keep your future secure.