114 Dogs Found in Mesquite RV; Felony Charges Filed

A months-long animal-welfare investigation in Mesquite culminated today in a massive rescue operation and multiple felony charges. Police, in coordination with the Animal Control Division, told KDXU News that they have taken two suspects into custody following the discovery of over a hundred neglected animals.

From an RV to a Rescue Mission

The case initially broke wide open last week when authorities stopped a recreational vehicle within city limits and discovered a staggering 77 dogs crammed inside. The vehicle's owner, Giustino Laudando, had already been cited multiple times and arrested on prior warrants for violating city animal ordinances after neighbors spent months complaining about a local home with an excessive number of dogs.

Following his eviction earlier this year, investigators discovered Laudando had been staying on Bureau of Land Management property outside the city before returning to Mesquite. Today, police located Laudando and a female accomplice, Michelle Santos, taking both into custody without incident.

The Toll Climbs to 114 Animals

During the arrests this morning, officers uncovered an additional 33 dogs, bringing the total number of rescued animals in this harrowing case to 114. Laudando and Santos were booked into the local detention facility and currently face:

8 counts of felony Animal Cruelty

100+ counts of misdemeanor Animal Neglect

A Shelter Stretched Thin

All 114 dogs are now under the protective custody of the Mesquite Animal Shelter, where staff and volunteers are working tirelessly to triage injuries, handle feeding schedules, and monitor several pregnant dogs. Because many of the animals were recovered in poor condition and require extensive veterinary treatment, the city is actively seeking community donations to help cover mounting medical costs. Click here to help.