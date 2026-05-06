This Car Maker Has Had HOW Many Wrecks in Utah?

A new analysis is putting a spotlight on a troubling trend on Utah roads, and it’s one that deserves attention, but also context.

According to a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration study using data from its Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS), Utah saw a 54.3% increase in fatal crashes involving Ford vehicles between 2019 and 2023. That ranks Utah second in the nation, behind Montana, in terms of percentage growth. Over that five-year span, 253 people were killed in crashes involving Ford vehicles in the state.

At first glance, those numbers are alarming. Fatal crashes climbed from 35 in 2019 to 54 in 2023, with a peak of 62 in 2021. That trajectory sharp increases, a brief drop, then a rebound mirrors broader national trends seen during and after the pandemic. In fact, traffic fatalities across the U.S. surged in 2020 and 2021 as roads became less congested but driving behavior grew more risky, according to federal safety data.

CONTEXT MATTERS

The study itself is careful to note that Ford vehicles are not being singled out as the cause of these crashes. Factors like driver behavior, speeding, impairment, road conditions and Utah’s rapid population growth all play significant roles. Ford is also one of the most popular vehicle brands in the country, especially in Utah, where trucks like the F-150 are common, so they naturally appear more often in crash data.

MORE DRIVERS = MORE CRASHES

The bigger story may not be about one automaker at all; it’s about the state’s changing road dynamics. Utah has been one of the fastest-growing states in the nation, with expanding communities in places like St. George and the Wasatch Front. More people means more drivers, more traffic, and, unfortunately, more opportunities for serious crashes.

DECLINES IN NEIGHBORING STATES

Still, Utah’s increase stands out regionally. Neighboring states like Nevada and Idaho actually saw declines in similar crash data over the same period, while Arizona and Colorado experienced far smaller increases. That raises important questions about what’s happening specifically on Utah roads.

COMBINATION OF FACTORS

Safety experts point to a combination of factors: higher speeds on rural highways, distracted driving, and a growing mix of local and out-of-state drivers. The Utah Department of Public Safety has repeatedly highlighted speeding and impaired driving as leading contributors to fatal crashes statewide.

IS IT FORD OR UTAH GROWTH?

This isn’t just about Ford vehicles. It’s about how Utah is growing, how people are driving, and how safety efforts need to keep up. As the state continues to expand—especially in fast-growing regions like Southern Utah—the focus will likely remain on education, enforcement, and infrastructure improvements to keep drivers safe.

Because behind every statistic is a life—and that’s what makes trends like this worth paying attention to.