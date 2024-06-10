As the June 25 primary election approaches, many Utah residents are filling out their mail-in ballots to cast their vote, but some are waiting to hear more from their favorite candidate.

ABC4 will host several debates across the many seats of the election today and tomorrow with some even being broadcast on TV via CW 30.

The first debate Southern Utah residents should know about is between incumbent Celeste Maloy and Colby Jenkins for the 2nd Congressional District Seat for Utah. The debate between Maloy and Jenkins will be livestreamed on ABC4’s website at 10 a.m. today.

Next is the U.S. Senate debate for candidates vying to replace Mitt Romney as he steps down as one of Utah’s senators.

Candidates on the ballot include John Curtis, Trent Staggs, Jason Walton, and Brad Wilson. The live stream is scheduled for 6 p.m. tonight, also on the ABC4 website. Lots of attention is on Staggs due to his endorsement from Former President Donald Trump, but that isn’t stopping the other candidates from pushing forward with their campaigns.

The last debate worth noting for Southern Utah residents is for the position of Utah’s governor. Incumbent Spencer Cox and Phil Lyman will participate in the debate tomorrow, June 11, at 6 p.m. on the ABC4 website. The debate will also be broadcast on TV via CW 30 at 7 p.m.

If you’re voting via mail-in ballot, please be aware that your ballot needs to be postmarked by June 24 to be counted for election day on June 25. If you don’t make it in time, never fear, you can also drop your ballot off at one of the many drop boxes in Washington County. We’ll provide more reminders as the primary election approaches.

August 2023 Congressional Debate Celeste Maloy, Bruce Hough, Becky Edwards(Not Present) Gallery Credit: Shelly Griffin