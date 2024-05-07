Decluttering Your Life, With St. George’s Own Mindee Neatnik

Mindee Neatnik here, and I have to say some of your garages, basements and spare rooms are ... well, awful.

So I've decided to offer up my services -- free of charge -- to help you clean up your lives.

Normally I charge for this kind of advice, but I want to give back and this is the best way I can think of doing it.

Now decluttering your life is a BIG JOB, and trying to get it all done at once is too much.

One of my fave sayings is: How do you eat an elephant? One bite at a time!

So let's not try and tackle this whole deal all at once. Let's start with some small things you can do to get the ball rolling.

The real key to decluttering is getting rid of stuff!

So here are a few places to start (Instructions -- pick a few things off this list and start making cuts. You know, trash it. get it out of your life!):

VHS tapes, scrapbooks, pictures -- come on, the world has moved on, so should you. Digitze them, and then chuck 'em!

Kitchen cupboard -- start with the dishes. I mean, how many cutesy coffee mugs do you really need?! And really, 24 plates? Are you really ever going to have a party with that many people?

Old cords/adapters -- Everyone seems to have a bag of old chargers, adapters and cords. Trust me on this one -- you are NEVER going to use them. Chuck 'em now!

Loner socks -- No one knows where their partners went, but they're never coming back. Like Anna from Frozen says -- Let it go! Chuck 'em!

Clothes from decades past -- If you're lucky, you can still fit in those acid wash jeans or that blue jean jacket. That doesn't mean you should EVER wear them again. Chuck 'em!

I've got so many more ideas to help you declutter your life, so look for them in future editions of "Decluttering your life with Mindee Neatnik."

* Mindee Neatnik is a St. George resident who takes pride in her married life, her neat-to-a-tee home and her thriving business (Neatnik's DC) of helping Washington County residents clean up their lives. Mindee is married (Brent) and has three perfect children. Well, at least she thinks they are. Reach her on Truth Social at @Mindeeneatnik.

