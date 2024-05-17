KDXU Sunrise Stories: Volume 214

Statewide News – 05/17/24

Suspect Charged for 1996 Utah Cold Case Following Major Breakthrough

Authorities from Salt Lake County have announced a major breakthrough in the investigation of a cold case from 1996 in Utah.

Suspect Donald Eugene Younge has been charged with the murder of Lisa Redmond in 1996. Younge has also been charged with aggravated kidnapping and aggravated robbery in regard to the case.

Redmond was allegedly killed by Younge in West Valley City after leaving a Pizza Hut restaurant to deliver a pizza. Younge was connected to the case via a handprint that was found in 2019, and investigators have been building a case against the suspect since then. Younge is currently serving time in prison for sexual assault, and has previously been charged with other murders in Utah and Illinois, but those charges were later dismissed.

Gas Prices Continue to Slowly Decline in Utah

Despite the rise in temperatures, gas prices are slowly declining across the state. According to this morning’s AAA gas report, the most expensive county for gas in Utah saw about a 15-cent decline compared to May 10.

Piute County still holds that expensive title with an average price of $4.28 per gallon of unleaded. Cheapest county in Utah for gas goes to Box Elder County for a second week in a row with an average of $3.61 per gallon.

Washington County’s average is set at about $3.94 per gallon, which is not much of a difference compared to May 10. Iron County’s average for gas is $3.69 per gallon, making it one of the cheapest counties in Utah to fuel up.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 05/17/24

Major Road Closure Scheduled for the Weekend

A major road is expected to close today at the 3000 East corridor from 2450 South to 2000 South in St. George.

The city is asking motorists to take the 3210 E. roadway as a detour while crews perform utility upgrades and trenching through the area.

The closure is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. today and is expected to reopen on May 20 at 7 a.m.

Reminder: Cops and Robbers Race Starts Tomorrow

The St. George Police Department will host its 3rd annual Cops and Robbers running event on May 18 with participants taking on the mantel of either a cop or a robber during a 10K or 5K race. A 1K event is also available for kids wanting to join the drama as well.

As the name implies, the robbers will get a head start on the cops at the start of the race, about a minute to be exact, and then the cops will begin their pursuit. It’s a combination of speed, endurance, and a bit of dread for those on the robber side of the race.

Those wanting to register can still do so if they’re willing to pay the $55 admission fee. More information including packet pickup times for May 17 can be found on the official City of St. George website.

