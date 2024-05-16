Southern Utah Fire Season Warning: Safety Tips for the Wise

The weather is warmer, and the air is dryer, which means Southern Utah is entering the 2024 fire season.

With a possible 100 degrees planned for the weekend in St. George, the sun will be high and burning hot as the brush in the surrounding area becomes a fire starter with disastrous potential for residents.

Every year it’s the same routine, but it doesn’t make it any less important. It’s vital to practice fire safety in Southern Utah to avoid wildfires and any other incidents like the ones reported in the past 48 hours.

The dry brush around Southern Utah is the biggest fire starter for the area, and every year as temperatures rise, it becomes an inferno at some point.

In order to prevent these fires, here are a couple of things to keep in mind.

Avoid any sort of fireworks during the festival season while in the middle of nature. Stay far away from dry brush when you take part in these types of festivities. The same goes for using any propane-based equipment in the area as well.

Make sure any loose chains on your vehicle are secured and aren’t dragging on the asphalt. These chains can cause sparks that lead to brush fires when driving on the freeway through areas with dry brush.

If you really need to smoke a cigarette, do not under any circumstances dispose of your cigarette by flicking it onto the street. Properly dispose of any burnt cigarettes without leaving them in the middle of a bunch of dry brush.

Lastly, if you need to burn some weeds/dry brush on your property, you must acquire a proper burn permit before doing so, and you must follow the strict guidelines of your burn.

All it takes is one small mistake to start a wildfire and I don’t know about you, but I’d rather enjoy my summer without a lung full of smoke. Stay safe out there.

