New Presidential Debate Plans Could Impact University of Utah

President Joe Biden and Former President Donald Trump are apparently ignoring the nonpartisan Commision on Presidential Debates.

This means the last presidential debate on October 9 at the University of Utah may not happen. The first presidential debate was supposed to occur in September at Texas State University, but the challenge from President Biden to Former President Trump includes a debate scheduled for June.

This essentially means the scheduled set of debates are being ignored by the two presidential candidates ahead of the November 2024 election.

Kouri Richins Preliminary Hearing Delayed Following Judge Input

A Utah judge has delayed the preliminary hearing for Kouri Richins that was scheduled for today. Richins is accused of killing her husband via fentanyl poisoning in March 2022. Richins wrote a children’s book about grief following the death of her husband.

The judge in charge of the case wanted to see if the prosecutors had enough evidence to present in the case against Richins, hence the delay. Richins hasn’t responded with a plea ahead of the hearing.

Richins is now scheduled to be in court on June 18, and officials in charge of the case claim it may be a three-day affair.

Southern Utah/St. George News – 05/16/24

Lithium-Ion Battery Causes House Fire in Diamond Valley

First responders with Dammeron Valley Fire and Rescue received reports of a structure fire in Diamond Valley on May 15, causing a swift response from the fire workers.

According to a statement from the DVFR Facebook page, the fire was still smoldering but mostly extinguished when fire fighters arrived at the home.

A faulty lithium-ion battery is believed to be the cause of the fire, and the DVFR reminded residents to unplug any unattended batteries for safety purposes.

SGPD Cops and Robbers Race Starts on May 18

The St. George Police Department will host its 3rd annual Cops and Robbers running event on May 18 with participants taking on the mantel of either a cop or a robber during a 10K or 5K race. A 1K event is also available for kids wanting to join the drama as well.

As the name implies, the robbers will get a head start on the cops at the start of the race, about a minute to be exact, and then the cops will begin their pursuit. It’s a combination of speed, endurance, and a bit of dread for those on the robber side of the race.

Those wanting to register can still do so if they’re willing to pay the $55 admission fee. More information including packet pickup times for May 17 can be found on the official City of St. George website.

