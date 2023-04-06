Delish Thursday: Incredibly Cheesy Au Gratin Potatoes For Easter

Hi Friends!

Easter is one of those special holidays that is filled with traditions and memories.

One of my favorite Easter memories is of our family begging our mother to sing “I Wuv a Wabbit”. She hated singing in front of everyone, but we always managed to persuade (force) her to do it.

She was so cute when she sang it to all of us and it made everyone laugh and smile. As we grew and had families of our own, we still tried to get together every year for Easter dinner and still begged Mom to sing to us.

Mom is gone now, but this short, sweet song will always make me think of her.

Our family Easter traditions always included that precious song, a bounteous Easter dinner, an egg hunt for the little ones and some very special religious traditions.

Today I want to share with you a very delicious Easter au Gratin Potato recipe that I have made the past couple of years. It has become a favorite dish for our Easter table.

Enjoy the recipe and while you eat your Easter meal, maybe you can entice someone in your family to begin the Easter tradition of performing “I Wuv a Wabbit”.

HAPPY EASTER!!

Easter Potatoes

Servings: 6-8

Ingredients:

3 Tbsp. butter

1 medium onion, finely diced

2 garlic cloves, minced (We like lots of garlic so I sometimes use 3 cloves!)

2 tsp. salt

1 tsp. ground black pepper

1 1/4 cups chicken broth

2 cups heavy cream (You may need a little more to cover the potatoes.)

9 medium russet potatoes, peeled and sliced 1/8”(inch) thick

3 cups cheddar cheese

3/4 cup provolone cheese

1/4 cup parmesan cheese

Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F.

In an oven-safe frying pan (I use my largest cast iron pan) melt the butter on medium heat.

Sauté the onions until soft and translucent.

Add the garlic, salt and pepper and cook for about 30 seconds.

Add the broth, cream and potatoes (add a little more cream if the potatoes aren’t completely covered).

Bring the mixture to a good simmer-not a boil.

Cover and then reduce heat to medium-low.

Simmer gently until the potatoes are nearly tender, about 15 minutes.

Gently stir.

Remove from heat and then top the mixture with the cheeses.

Bake in the preheated oven for 15 minutes or until the sauce is bubbling and the cheese is melted.

Cool several minutes before serving.

attachment-IMG_7438 loading...

Delish Thursday is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.