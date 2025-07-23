I know a guy (I'll call him Bob) who votes every election.

In fact, he makes the effort to vote in person because he doesn't trust the U.S Postal Service to deliver his ballot unmolested and on time.

He's sure his ballot is critical in the grand scheme of things, standing guard against the evils of the world to make sure the right people are elected.

Oh, and he does zero research.

That's right, he doesn't talk to the candidates. He doesn't ask questions. He doesn't vet the potential mayors and city councilmen. He rarely even Googles them to see how they stand.

He votes using two criteria; 1. What he's "heard" about them; and 2. How cool does their name sound.

That's it.

So if you're like Bob, tonight's event is not for you. But if you live in St. George and actually want to meet the candidates for mayor and city council, if you'd like to ask them questions and find out where they stand on issues that are important to you, well the Gardner Ballroom on the campus of Utah tech University is the place to be tonight.

Four candidates are running for St. George mayor, including incumbent Michele Randall and Councilman Jimmie Hughes, along with Aros Mackey and Brannon Razo.

City Council candidates will be there, too. Running for the two open seats on the City Council are incumbents Natalie Larsen and Michelle Tanner, plus Nathan Caplin, Greg Aldred, Bryan Thiriot, Jami Leavitt and Shane Losee.

The primary is Aug. 12, although we all should be receiving our ballots for the primary anytime now as they were mailed out yesterday (July 22).

The primary will cut the field down to two candidates for mayor and four candidates for the two city council seats.

Tonight's event will also feature a five-minute segment for each candidate to address the crowd.

County officials strongly encourage voters to either drop their ballots at ballot drop boxes around the county or vote in person during early voting or on Aug. 12.

Doing so can help avoid postmark issues and ensure votes are counted.

What: Meet-and-greet with candidates for St. George mayor and city council

When: Tonight (July 23) from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Where: Gardner Ballroom in the campus of Utah Tech University

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: These are the richest women in America From self-made businesswomen to heirs of wealthy American dynasties, these are the 50 richest women in America, compiled from Forbes data by Stacker Gallery Credit: Madison Troyer