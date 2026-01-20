What the New Legislative Session Means to Southern Utah Residents

Utah’s 2026 General Session opens today, launching 45 days of lawmaking that will set the state’s policy and budget direction through the year. In recent lead-up messaging tied to the session’s priorities, Gov. Spencer Cox has repeatedly framed the moment as one for steady, practical governing—especially on growth, affordability, and long-term stability.

WE MUST BUILD

In his budget messaging that will shape lawmakers’ opening-week negotiations, Cox wrote, “As we look to the years ahead, I have never been more hopeful,” arguing Utah can meet big challenges if it stays focused on outcomes over drama. He sharpened that theme with a directive that doubles as a mission statement for the session: “we will, we must – keep building.” That “build” language isn’t new; in his State of the State framing, Cox has urged legislators to embrace a culture of construction and problem-solving—“We must build.”

SUPPORT OUR SENIORS

A point the governor brought up that will be meaningful to much of the Southern Utah population, Cox has also connected the session’s work to household pressures and demographic change. In outlining fiscal priorities, he said, “This budget marks a return to normalcy after the unusual economic activity of the past few years,” and spotlighted tax and program decisions aimed at everyday Utahns. With the state aging, he added, “As Utah’s population ages, we must do more to support our seniors,” signaling that affordability and family support will remain central as the Legislature gets underway.