Delish Thursday: Lovin’ Breakfast For Dinner

Hi Friends!

"Breakfast is the most important meal of the day," your mother probably said to you countless times! I know my mother did.

Problem is, I’m not very hungry in the morning and I’ve never been able to eat a hearty breakfast. I really prefer this quote, "The only thing better than brunch is breakfast for dinner."

As a family, we have always enjoyed breakfast for dinner. My husband and sons have always loved scrambled eggs covered in melted cheese and warm toast with jam, or English muffins toasted with fried eggs and sausage (we refer to them as egg-a-muffins) or thick pancakes with syrup and fresh strawberries, or cinnamon French toast and hash browns.

Let’s just admit it, breakfast food is the best food!

My son, Nick, became quite the pancake addict. We would take him out to dinner, and he would always order pancakes (whether they were on the menu or not) and as he grew to adulthood, he learned to make the best pancakes the world has ever known.

So today, I am sharing with you MY favorite pancake recipe and what we as a family call PIG CANDY (a delicious, unique bacon recipe).

Make some for dinner tonight!!!

COCONUT MILK PANCAKES

Yields: About 10 pancakes

Ingredients:

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 cup wheat germ

3 Tbsp. sugar

2 1/2 tsp. baking powder

1/2 tsp. baking soda

1/2 tsp. salt

2 eggs

1 1/4 cups coconut milk

3/4 cup buttermilk

2 tsp. vegetable oil

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1/2 tsp. coconut extract (optional)

Directions:

In a large mixing bowl, combine the flour, wheat germ, sugar, baking powder, baking soda and salt. Stir to combine. In a small bowl, whisk together the eggs, coconut milk, buttermilk, oil, vanilla and coconut extract. Pour milk mixture into flour mixture and stir just until moistened and mixed. Let stand for 10 minutes. Warm a griddle over medium heat. Lightly grease the griddle. When heated, pour batter by 1/3 cupfuls onto griddle. Cook until bubbles form on surface, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook another minute or two. Serve with butter and warm maple syrup.

adogslifephoto adogslifephoto loading...

PIG CANDY

(The creator of this recipe called it “naughty good” and a “serious porcine indulgence”!)

Ingredients:

1 lb. thick-cut peppered bacon

1/2 cup dark brown sugar (I have used light brown sugar before and it’s still good.)

1/4 cup maple syrup

1/4 tsp. cayenne pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. In a small mixing bowl, whisk together the syrup and cayenne pepper and set aside. Coat both sides of each bacon slice generously with brown sugar. Cover a sheet pan with parchment paper and place a wire rack on top of it. Arrange the bacon on the wire rack. Bake until the sugar is starting to caramelize and the bacon starts to crisp around the edges. This should take about 15 minutes. Remove the bacon from the oven and brush each slice with the syrup mixture. Return the bacon to the oven and bake another 5 minutes. Remove the bacon again and flip the slices over. Brush with the syrup mixture. Bake until the bacon reaches your desire doneness. Let bacon sit for 5 minutes before serving.

* Note: It is really important to cover your baking sheet. The drippings are very sticky and could ruin a pan!

attachment-IMG_7438 loading...

Delish Thursday is a KDXU weekly feature written by local St. George culinary expert Laura Squires. Laura doesn't have a restaurant or bakery, but if you've ever tasted her food, you know that she is one of the best food artists in the world! Laura has been a resident of Southern Utah for more than 30 years.