Hi Friends,

March brings to us a lot of special things: daffodils and tulips, warmer weather, spring storms, Spring Break, leprechauns, blossoms and spring itself.

But in our family, March 1 can’t pass without celebrating our little brother’s birthday and to celebrate, I always make him a peanut butter pie.

For the past 15 years or so I have been making Andy this peanut butter pie for his birthday.

I don’t know if he really loves it (he does) or if I just have always assumed he loves it but either way, he has received this pie for his birthday every year without fail!

This is a simple pie to make. It’s very rich and creamy. The most time-consuming part of the recipe is just making sure you have enough time to chill it in the refrigerator – or if you are like Andy, in the freezer. He says he actually prefers this pie frozen!

Happy March everyone and Happy Birthday little brother!!!

ANDY’S PEANUT BUTTER PIE

Ingredients:

1 chocolate cookie pie shell (You can make it from scratch if you prefer but I just buy a premade one.)

For the pie filling:

1/2 cup hot fudge ice cream topping

1 tub (8 oz.) whipped topping, thawed

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1 1/4 cups cold milk

2 pkgs. (4-serving size each) vanilla flavored instant pudding

For the ganache topping:

1 Tbsp. butter

1/4 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

1/2 tsp. vanilla

pinch of salt

Instructions:

Spoon the hot fudge topping into bottom of the crust.

Place in freezer for 10 minutes.

In a large bowl, whisk peanut butter and milk together until well blended. Add both pudding mixes. Beat until smooth. (The mixture will be very thick.)

Stir in half of the whipped topping. Spoon mixture over the hot fudge layer in the pie crust.

For the ganache topping, put all the ingredients in a microwave-safe bowl.

Microwave at 30 second intervals stirring well after each interval until the chocolate is melted and smooth. (This should only take 1 to 1 1/2 minutes.)

Spoon over peanut butter layer and gently smooth it out.

Refrigerate 3 hours or until set (or freeze)

Note:

The ganache layer is optional. If you prefer a less rich pie (But why?) or you don’t care for ganache (Really?!?) just smooth the remainder of the whipped topping over the peanut butter layer and chill for 3 hours. Then before serving drizzle a little hot fudge topping on top.

