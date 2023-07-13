Diamond Ranch Academy, a therapeutic school and residential treatment facility for teenagers, is reportedly shutting down due to denial of license renewal.

The license denial comes from the Department of Health & Human Services of the State of Utah.

Reported Source

The staff at Diamond Ranch Academy have until July 31 before their license officially expires, by which they will have to discharge every client that resides at the academy by August 14.

This turn of events comes during the midst a lawsuit caused by the unfortunate passing of 17-year-old Taylor Goodrich, who was residing at Diamond Ranch Academy, and reportedly died due to negligence of the staff at the academy. Goodrich’s parents are the ones that filed the lawsuit.

While it is unconfirmed if this event had any hand in the decision by the Department of Health & Human Services, many members of the public have been vying for the shutdown of Diamond Ranch Academy due to the passing of Goodrich.

According to the autopsy report of Goodrich, she had a treatable abdominal infection that was treatable, but no such actions were taken.

Goodrich at one point collapsed in her own vomit and still didn’t receive any medical attention from the staff at the academy.

Officials of Diamond Ranch Academy told Goodrich’s parents over the phone that she had passed away due to a heart attack, even though that wasn’t what caused Goodrich’s death.

We’ll be sure to provide updates on the shutdown of the academy and how this will affect the lives of the teens boarded at DRA.