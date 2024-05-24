Discover Summer Adventures For Kids: Local Fun In St. George Area

Here's a quick list of fun activities to keep the kids or grandkids from sitting around, staring at their screens. This is by no means a comprehensive list, but a just a quick start for getting the summer rolling.

Thunder Junction All Abilities Park at Tonaquint - FREE - (pay $1/pp for a train ride) - they will LOVE this. The Thunder Junction All Abilities park features a dinosaur theme that includes complete wheelchair-accessible playground equipment, a climbing wall, a volcano, a splash pad, and a “roaring” C.P. Huntington 1/4-scale train on a 2,700-foot track. The ground is covered with durable soft-surfacing making accessibility easier for those in wheelchairs. The all-abilities park is located inside Tonaquint Park at 1851 S. Dixie Drive.

St George Children's Museum - a "touch" museum with so many things for a little one to do.

WCCC - Washington City Community Center - 350 Community Center Drive. Swimming, rock wall, weight lifting, classes like yoga and spin.

St George Carousel - pretty cheap - 100 W Tabernacle, St George - this is once or twice and done and it's just a carousel…but it's kinda fun for a little kid! Also it very close to 50 S Main - there is water that flows down through the park and the kids dip their toes and play in it on nice days. This is very close to the St. George Children's Museum.

Tuacahn - catch a play, catch the outdoor market Saturday - lots of food trucks too usually. Big Lud's BBQ is one of our fav's if he is there that day. (they got a more permanent location - outside BBQ Pit Stop)

Farmer's Market - Vernon Worthen Park 300 S 400 E - Saturday morning.

Fun Hikes

Elephant Arch - Washington, UT - this is pretty quiet hike and there is some sandy parts. At the end is a pretty arch.

Shinobe Kibe - Washington, UT - this is a BIG hill…and when you reach the top you can see out just about a 360 view. I've taken the hike several times…some people are goats and trot up the hill without a second thought, others struggle. There is a signature book at the top to sign that you made it and a great view. (I used to live right below the hill to the right when you are facing St George City. It's tricky to find the way to get the trail and you might have to enter a "no trespassing" gate. But don't worry about it! Hahahaha. (I haven't been there in awhile so I don't know exactly how it looks these days. You just park in the middle of a subdivision and it's not necessarily well marked)

Red Hills Desert Garden - 375 Red Hills Parkway, St George - this is a beautiful outdoor walk. Not too exciting but just a nice, free, pretty walk. I live within a mile or so of this place and it's a great place to go on a Sunday morning. It overlooks all of St. Geoge City. They decorate it during Halloween and Christmas -- so come back another time and do this!!! It's is next to the famous Dixie Sugarloaf - also a quick iconic hike that you should be sure to see!!!

Dixie Sugarloaf - Red Hills Parkway (near Desert Garden) - this is really just a small walk. But fun!

