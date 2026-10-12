Dixie Power Explains Cause of Latest Outage Affecting 17,000 Members

Dixie Power says it has determined the cause of Saturday evening’s widespread outage that left about 17,000 members without electricity across parts of Southern Utah.

Understanding the Outage: Causes and Impacts

According to the cooperative, an external object struck electrical equipment, causing an electrical fault and interrupting service. Dixie Power has not identified the object, but the utility released an image showing a bright electrical flash at the time of the incident.

Courtesy: Dixie Power Courtesy: Dixie Power

Power was restored after roughly two hours. Dixie Power says an outage that large requires more than a simple breaker reset. Crews must first locate the problem, inspect equipment, and complete safety checks before re-energizing portions of the system.

“Restoring power before those checks are completed could create additional safety hazards or cause further damage to the electrical system,” the utility said in its follow-up.

Comparing Outages: Recent Experiences in Washington County

The outage came just weeks after a much larger Washington County blackout on Aug. 27 that affected tens of thousands of customers across multiple utilities. That earlier outage began around 5:15 p.m. during triple-digit heat and involved a failure on the regional transmission system feeding Washington County. Rocky Mountain Power reported that at one point more than 14,000 customers were without service, while Dixie Power said roughly 30,000 of its customers were affected. Customers of St. George Energy Services and Washington City Power also lost electricity.

Dixie Power's Colin Jack Talks About the August Power Outage on Southern U-Talk on KDXU

The August outage lasted several hours in some areas and forced utilities to coordinate local power generation and rolling outages while the regional transmission system was restored. The outage affected all 41 UDOT traffic signals in Washington County, although backup systems and generators kept several critical intersections operating. Saturday’s outage was smaller, but it reminded everyone how quickly a single electrical fault can affect a large portion of the growing region.

Commitment to Improvement: Dixie Power’s Future Plans

Dixie Power apologized for the disruption and thanked customers for their patience while crews completed the required inspections.

The member-owned cooperative serves about 35,000 meters across Southern Utah and northern Arizona and says it continues to review major outages to improve reliability and response times.