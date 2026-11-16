Utah Tech Volleyball Makes History, Now Wants to Pack Burns Arena for Record-Setting Night

Utah Tech's volleyball team has already made history this season. Now the Trailblazers want their fans to help set another record.

Record-Setting Match at Burns Arena

Fresh off winning their first outright conference championship of the Division I era, the Trailblazers return to St. George Wednesday, November 18, to face Northern Arizona at 6 p.m. inside Burns Arena. Admission is free, and Utah Tech is hoping to fill more than 4,000 seats to establish a new school volleyball attendance record.

Dramatic Championship Victory

The Trailblazers clinched the Big Sky Conference regular-season championship Friday with a dramatic five-set comeback victory at Northern Colorado. After dropping the first two sets, Utah Tech rallied to win the next three and claim the title in its first season in the conference. The victory improved Utah Tech to 22-4 overall and 15-1 in Big Sky play, securing the top seed in the conference tournament.

Key Players Driving Success

Several Trailblazers have played major roles in the championship run.

Senior outside hitter Tessa Treanor led Utah Tech with 13 kills and four service aces in Friday's championship-clinching victory.

Fifth-year middle blocker Casidy Fried delivered one of the season's biggest defensive performances, recording a career-high 12 blocks, including seven solo blocks. Both marks rank second in program history for a single match.

Fifth-year outside hitter Kennedi Knudsen added 12 kills, while setter Marley Roe recorded 12 assists and 17 digs for her 14th double-double of the season.

Defensive and Offensive Powerhouses

Utah Tech has also been among the Big Sky's top teams offensively, averaging more than 17 points and 13 kills per set. Wednesday's opponent, Northern Arizona, is one of the conference's stronger teams, making the homecoming an important matchup as Utah Tech prepares for postseason play.

Upcoming Challenges and Playoff Aspirations

The Trailblazers will close the regular season Friday against Portland State before heading to Flagstaff, Arizona, for the Big Sky Tournament November 23-25. But first, the program wants to celebrate its championship with the largest volleyball crowd in school history.