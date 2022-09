(Danville, PA) -- 12-year-old Little Leaguer Easton Oliverson is now out of surgery after undergoing a procedure to put his skull cap back in. The family, released a statement through Facebook that says he will spend the night in the hospital's Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, but they add that the surgery went perfectly and the doctors at Geisinger Hospital are very pleased with Easton's progress.

attachment-Easton Oliverson 4 loading...

Photos Courtesy: Facebook/Oliverson Family